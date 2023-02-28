Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

