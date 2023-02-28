CPS Technologies (CPSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPS Technologies stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPS Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

