CPS Technologies (CPSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.
CPS Technologies Stock Performance
CPS Technologies stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CPS Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPS Technologies (CPSH)
