Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.00. The company had a trading volume of 271,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $133.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 103.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. CL King upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

