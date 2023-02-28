Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002153 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $103.89 million and $8.43 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001034 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 208,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

