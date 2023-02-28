Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Citigroup

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CEQP. US Capital Advisors cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

CEQP stock opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.39 and a beta of 2.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 0.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

