Critical Survey: Nocopi Technologies (NNUP) and Its Competitors

Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nocopi Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Nocopi Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nocopi Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|-2,998.91
|Nocopi Technologies Competitors
|$1.10 billion
|$74.94 million
|978.61
Nocopi Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nocopi Technologies. Nocopi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations for Nocopi Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nocopi Technologies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Nocopi Technologies Competitors
|740
|3852
|5972
|103
|2.51
As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 17.77%. Given Nocopi Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nocopi Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Nocopi Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nocopi Technologies
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Nocopi Technologies Competitors
|-2.46%
|-14.96%
|-0.02%
Summary
Nocopi Technologies competitors beat Nocopi Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
About Nocopi Technologies
Nocopi Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.
