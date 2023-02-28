Cronos Market Capitalization Tops $1.98 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and approximately $13.44 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0785 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00073676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00052649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00025002 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.