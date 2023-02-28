Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Short Interest Update

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the January 31st total of 624,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Stock Performance

NYSE CPTK remained flat at $9.96 on Tuesday. 212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,808. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $141,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $151,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $317,000. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

