CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 987.2% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CTP Price Performance
OTCMKTS CTPVF remained flat at C$13.90 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.90. CTP has a 1 year low of C$13.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.90.
About CTP
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTP (CTPVF)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for CTP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.