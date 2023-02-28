CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CURO Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

CURO Group stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $120.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68.

In other CURO Group news, CEO Douglas D. Clark acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 322,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,676.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CURO Group by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CURO Group by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

