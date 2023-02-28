CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of CURO Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
CURO Group Stock Down 7.7 %
CURO Group stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $13.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $120.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CURO Group by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CURO Group by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CURO Group
CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CURO Group (CURO)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.