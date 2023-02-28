Curve DAO Token Price Tops $1.02 on Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Curve DAO Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $749.18 million and approximately $69.47 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Curve DAO Token
Curve DAO Token was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,908,409,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,108,798 tokens. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token
