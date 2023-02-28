CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Update

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the January 31st total of 924,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CV Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 76,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.01. CV Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
CV Sciences Company Profile
