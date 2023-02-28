CVA Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.5% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.54. 1,062,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.