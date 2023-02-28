CVA Family Office LLC Sells 445,738 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,738 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,110.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 202.4% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,601.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 281,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,872. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74.

