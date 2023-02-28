DA Davidson Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.
VMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $324.00.
Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE VMI opened at $310.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.24. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $207.16 and a one year high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries
Valmont Industries Company Profile
Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.