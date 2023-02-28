DA Davidson Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI)

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

VMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE VMI opened at $310.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.24. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $207.16 and a one year high of $353.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

