Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Up 222.9% in February

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 222.9% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Data I/O

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Data I/O by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 337,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Data I/O Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Data I/O stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,240. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Data I/O

Separately, TheStreet raised Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

