Decentralized Social Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $9.00 or 0.00038778 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $94.81 million and approximately $220,120.84 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

