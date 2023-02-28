Decred (DCR) Price Hits $24.08 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Decred has a market capitalization of $355.57 million and $1.59 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decred has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for $24.08 or 0.00102232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00211139 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00051732 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00054829 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004274 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000847 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,768,180 coins. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.