Decred Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $347.80 million and $1.44 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $23.55 or 0.00101275 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,768,900 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

