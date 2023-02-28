DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Trading 51.2% Higher Over Last Week

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DBC is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

