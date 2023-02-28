Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $18.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DH shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 27.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.52. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $30.11.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

