Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock Position Reduced by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,009 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 75.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Shares of DAL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,985,245. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,738.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,320 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

