Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €15.50 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.49) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($16.49) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($20.74) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.47) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Engie Stock Performance

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €13.96 ($14.86) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.16. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($12.94) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($16.13).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

