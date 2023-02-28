Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price to $33.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RUN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Sunrun from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.76.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $59,713.47. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,289.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $59,713.47. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 161,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,289.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,865.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,143 shares of company stock worth $6,646,751 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.