Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.87

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 147687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

DTEGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €23.50 ($25.00) to €25.00 ($26.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €27.50 ($29.26) to €29.00 ($30.85) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deutsche Telekom from €26.00 ($27.66) to €28.00 ($29.79) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Deutsche Telekom from €27.00 ($28.72) to €26.40 ($28.09) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

