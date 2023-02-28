Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Raises Dividend to $1.52 Per Share

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.5187 per share on Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $1.43.

Diageo has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diageo to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.97. 98,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,102. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.30) to GBX 4,200 ($50.68) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.13) to GBX 2,750 ($33.18) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

