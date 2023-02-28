Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the January 31st total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Diageo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DGEAF remained flat at $43.13 during trading on Tuesday. 361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,545. Diageo has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $53.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42.
Diageo Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DGEAF)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.