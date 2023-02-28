Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the January 31st total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Diageo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DGEAF remained flat at $43.13 during trading on Tuesday. 361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,545. Diageo has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $53.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.