DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,920 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after buying an additional 4,176,103 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after buying an additional 5,885,391 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 51.0% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 10,826,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,832,000 after buying an additional 3,655,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,194. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.54%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

