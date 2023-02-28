Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,705,000 after acquiring an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,651,000 after acquiring an additional 116,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,199,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,975,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,921 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.21.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.34. 265,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,602. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $123.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Featured Stories

