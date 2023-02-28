DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

DISH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.79.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $12.20 on Friday. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $33.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DISH Network by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in DISH Network by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.