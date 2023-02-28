DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DISH Network traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 2977789 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DISH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,901,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,149,000 after purchasing an additional 771,322 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
