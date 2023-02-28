Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Donegal Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Donegal Group Trading Up 0.5 %

DGICA opened at $15.42 on Friday. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $500.69 million, a PE ratio of -308.34 and a beta of 0.04.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -1,319.74%.

In other news, Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 7,204 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $106,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,655 shares in the company, valued at $364,894. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Gerard Burke sold 45,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at $118,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,791 shares of company stock worth $307,357 and sold 55,297 shares worth $828,591. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 2,703.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 15,473.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Donegal Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

