Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 50,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $1,097,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,713,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 70,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $1,525,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $3,524,800.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $2,005,000.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:LPG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,054,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,738. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $885.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.51.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,335 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

About Dorian LPG

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Further Reading

