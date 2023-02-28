Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

DORM stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $93.03. 140,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,722. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.42. Dorman Products has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $119.04.

In other news, Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,803.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 13,425.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 103.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 49.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 35.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

