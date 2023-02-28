Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-$5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

DORM stock opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Dorman Products news, Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Dorman Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

