Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-$5.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
Dorman Products Stock Performance
DORM stock opened at $93.33 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.59.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products
Institutional Trading of Dorman Products
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Dorman Products by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dorman Products Company Profile
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dorman Products (DORM)
- Want Monthly Income? Here’s 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly
- What is the Best Dividend ETF?
- AI Cloud-Monitoring Revenue Sends Dynatrace Shares Higher
- Why Government Contracts are a Blessing and Curse for Rocket Lab
- Livent Pullback Presents an Electric Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.