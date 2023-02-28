Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.22) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Dr. Martens Trading Up 2.3 %
DOCS stock opened at GBX 161.20 ($1.95) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.56, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 172.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend
Dr. Martens Company Profile
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.
Read More
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.