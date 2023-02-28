Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.22) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Dr. Martens Trading Up 2.3 %

DOCS stock opened at GBX 161.20 ($1.95) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 895.56, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 172.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

Dr. Martens Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

