Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$16.68 Average PT from Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.68.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CIBC increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$14.71 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$10.25 and a 1 year high of C$16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

