Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of DYNT opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.30.
Dynatronics Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)
