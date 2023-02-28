Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DYNT opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. Its products include Therapeutic Modalities, Supplies, Traction Equipment, and Tables and Equipment. The company was founded by Kelvyn H.

