Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DEA. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point cut Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $22.04.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 424.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

