easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 515 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 515 ($6.21) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 510 ($6.15) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.19) to GBX 560 ($6.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 310 ($3.74) to GBX 370 ($4.46) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.24) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised easyJet to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 410 ($4.95) to GBX 580 ($7.00) in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 571.17 ($6.89).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Price Performance

LON:EZJ traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 486.40 ($5.87). 2,184,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,436. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 434.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 382.94. The stock has a market cap of £3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,210.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 618.40 ($7.46).

Insider Buying and Selling

About easyJet

In related news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk acquired 10,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($47,842.26). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,272. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.