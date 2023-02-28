Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Gap Down to $10.34

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $9.96. Ecovyst shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 216,570 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Ecovyst Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecovyst

Ecovyst Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after buying an additional 1,460,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,577,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,511,000 after purchasing an additional 383,902 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,042,000 after purchasing an additional 335,297 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,879,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,184,000 after purchasing an additional 786,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ecovyst by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,371,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,875,000 after purchasing an additional 377,035 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

