Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Gap Down to $10.34

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.34, but opened at $9.96. Ecovyst shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 216,570 shares.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ecovyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
Ecovyst Trading Down 1.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51.
Ecovyst Company Profile
Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.
