Ediston Property Investment Company plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of EPIC stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 65.60 ($0.79). 127,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,003. Ediston Property Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 58.60 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.80 ($1.00). The stock has a market cap of £138.63 million, a PE ratio of 656.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 31.16, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.92.

Insider Transactions at Ediston Property Investment

In other news, insider Karyn Lamont bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($7,843.61). Insiders own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

