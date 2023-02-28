EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a growth of 413.1% from the January 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 140.0 days.

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

Shares of EDRVF remained flat at $20.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDRVF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut EDP Renováveis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

