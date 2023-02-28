Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 million, a PE ratio of -123.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Educational Development has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDUC. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

