EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trims Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Target Price to $80.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Performance

Ameresco stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

About Ameresco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ameresco by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.