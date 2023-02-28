EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trims Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Target Price to $80.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.
Ameresco Stock Performance
Ameresco stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.
About Ameresco
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
