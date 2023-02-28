Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.71.

Shares of ELD stock traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$12.70. 350,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,490. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.87 and a 1 year high of C$15.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 115,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$1,254,311.42. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

