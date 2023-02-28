Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Short Interest Down 77.1% in February

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the January 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EKTAY. AlphaValue upgraded Elekta AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 62 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Nordea Equity Research raised Elekta AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Performance

EKTAY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Elekta AB has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Elekta AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Elekta AB (publ)

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0809 per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy.

