Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.62), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $45.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $698.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Emergent BioSolutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,836,000 after purchasing an additional 681,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,533,000 after acquiring an additional 655,003 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,478,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at $5,016,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $14,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Benchmark lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

