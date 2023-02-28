Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Enel Chile Price Performance

ENIC stock remained flat at $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,800. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 890,978 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 494,605 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 415,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 530,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 364,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

Featured Articles

