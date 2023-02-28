Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Declares — Dividend of $0.46

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4623 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.
ENI has a payout ratio of 17.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ENI to earn $5.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.
E traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. The stock had a trading volume of 491,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,051. ENI has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ENI by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 113,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in ENI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
